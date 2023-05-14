Wabash Valley student making his dream come true

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Everyone once had a dream job when they were growing up. For some, it was to be a super hero. For others, it was being in front of a camera or maybe even a nurse.
For one Wabash Valley middle school student, those dreams have just started to feel real.
Graedyn Prosser, otherwise known as Big G, is a 15-year-old autistic middle school student on Olney, Illinois, with a dream of opening a restaurant. On Saturday, Big G took his first big steps in that direction.
Graedyn now owns and operates Big G's Snacks and Snowies. It all started in middle school when Graedyn would pre-package snacks and sell them during lunch periods. The "big" in Big G's isn't for Graedyn's height at 15-years-old. According to his mom Ashley, the "big" represents his heart.
"To know Graedyn is to love him," she said. "He brings a smile to everyone's face. Obviously, the community is here to back him up and support him so it is absolutely overwhelming."
During their soft opening on Saturday, Olney residents were lined up 30 minutes before Big G's Snack and Snowies was even open. Prosser says that there is nothing better than watching her son live out his dream.
"I get emotional, I get choked up, because this is a big deal for him," she said. "This is a super big deal for, not only Graedyn, but other individuals with special needs. Reach for the stars. you can achieve your dreams and Graedyn is living proof of it."
Big G's Snacks and Snowies will be open on the weekends throughout the summer. To see updates on their hours as they are released you can visit their Facebook page here.