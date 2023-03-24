Wabash Valley state park awarded best hike in the midwest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As warmer weather and blooming blossoms are on the horizon, some of you may be eager to get out soon.
If you're ready for a hike in green nature - Turkey Run State Park may be the spot.
That's because Turkey Run's Trail 3 was named the midwest's best hike in Midwest Living's annual best of the midwest list.
The trail features sandstone cliffs and beautiful hemlock groves.
It's a 1.7-mile-long walk around a river. Remember that this trail is a little rugged and may involve climbing ladders and getting your shoes wet.