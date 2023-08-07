Wabash Valley school year preparation

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Students throughout the Wabash Valley are gearing up to head back to school, but what kind of prep goes into making sure they have the best learning experience?

Michelle Tracy is set to start her first year as Sullivan high school vice principal on Wednesday when students walk through the doors for their first day back. She says planning for the new year can start before the previous one even ends.

"It is a pretty circular process when you are at the high school level because right as you finish with graduation you start working on fall plans," she said. "So, usually a couple of weeks before school starts to get everything ready to tock and roll."

From lesson plans, early and late student enrollment, to freshman orientation, there are always things faculty have to work on. Tracy says nothing is ever set in stone and plans can change at any moment.

"Most things are weeks ahead," she said. "It's just that everything is a working document."

Tracy says it is important to accommodate as much as possible as the new year approaches and make changes as they are needed."

"As we meet with parents we realize that there is new information that they would want to know," she said. "It's about being flexible and being able to change those things."

To see when your county starts school, you can visit your local school corporation website.