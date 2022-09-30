Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media.
The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur.
Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
We contacted the district with questions. The superintendent directed us to a statement.
It says:
"North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some of our students, who displayed a racial slur in a picture that was shared on the students' personal social media accounts. Their actions do not reflect the beliefs of North Daviess Community Schools and we are taking their actions very seriously. The administrative team is addressing those students with disciplinary actions as well as mandatory participation in curriculum regarding racism."