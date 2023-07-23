Wabash Valley Road Runners invite you out to this year's Twilight River Run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Most of the time when it's dark and later in the night, people are getting ready for bed. But, not for this local organization.
The Wabash Valley Road Runners invites you out to this year's Twilight River Run. Proceeds will benefit the Wabash Valley Road Runners Scholarship program.
Pamela Malone is the race director. She says its great to see some support for local college students.
"We have a lot of really amazing young people in our community. We know that they also have dreams and hopes of attending higher education," said Malone. "We did want to provide an opportunity to support young people for their futures."
The run will be on July 28 at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. The 1 mile starts at 9:45 p.m. and the 5K starts at 10 p.m.