Wabash Valley residents support Small Business Saturday!

MARSHALL, IL (WTHI) - Did you know there are more than 30 million small businesses in the United States? Now they are all being celebrated for Small Business Saturday!
Throughout the Wabash Valley local residents came out to support local small businesses all day long.
Shop Small Saturday's Christmas Open House was just one of many small business events that took place this weekend.
Organizers say it was a great day for the community to get ahead on some holiday shopping, while supporting local business owners in the area.
"We have many talented people who are turning to self-supporting businesses," Allana Duke, the co-owner of Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts, said. "Not only in this time of crisis and COVID-19, but just because we like the simpler way of life and we’d like to promote that if we can, so shop small."