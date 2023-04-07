Wabash Valley residents prove that good things come in small packages while spreading some Easter fun

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - With today being Good Friday, some folks are wanting to keep the good spirit of Easter alive after tornado devastation in Sullivan. Just a week ago, the south side of the city was demolished by the storm. Now, a week later, there's one group of people showing good things do come in small packages.
If you were in Sullivan today, you may have seen the Easter Bunny hopping around. A group of people banded together to give out easter baskets to Sullivan families.
But they weren't following the lead of the Easter bunny. Instead this young man, Jacob Harris was the lead of this operation.
"People who lost their homes, I'm gonna help them today because they lost their homes in the tornado," said Harris.
Jacob Harris is from Terre Haute. He heard about the devastation in Sullivan and decided to do something about it.
"The people in Sullivan, they probably are really sad, so we need to show them we love and care for them very much," said Harris.
Harris also got some help from the VFW and the Eagles in Terre Haute, also the First United Methodist Church in Sullivan.
The baskets were full of coloring books, stuffed animals, and other things. The group went house by house offering the goody baskets to bring some happiness to those affected by the storm.
Reverend Lance Newton talks about what it means to be a part of something like this.
"We're really hit by just this moment. But also the moments that have followed where people have just surrounded. I have met people from all over the place. I even reconnected with people that I haven't seen in years, who heard, came, and have been serving," said Newton.
At the end of the day, 356 baskets were given out. Not only did little Jacob help bring some happiness to the city, he was also appointed to a very important position by the mayor himself.
"Say ‘I jacob.. promise to help the kids of Sullivan. And always take time to care. I will serve proudly.. as Deputy Mayor of the city of Sullivan. Alright lets give him a round of applause…’," said Mayor Lamb.