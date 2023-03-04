Wabash Valley residents can get their cats spayed and neutered at an upcoming public vet clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pet Friendly Services of Indiana is hosting a spay and neuter clinic for your feline friends.
The clinic will be on March 11th and 12th at the Community Building on the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute. It will open at 8:30 A.M. on both days.
There will be a $90 fee to complete the procedure. Sponsors like the Terre Haute Humane Society will be providing additional financial help to those who need it.
They say this will help improve the pet overpopulation in the area.
"From our perspective, if you adopt an animal, you absolutely save that animal's life. If you spay and neuter, you're saving countless lives," said Charles Brown, executive director at Terre Haute Humane Society.
To sign up and book an appointment, click here.