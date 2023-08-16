Wabash Valley residents are not happy with the efforts for potential Carbon sequestration

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've told you before, Wabash Carbon Services plans to inject and store carbon dioxide underground. Both wells would be in Vermillion and Vigo counties. Wabash Carbon Services is a parent company of Wabash Valley Resources.
Wabash Valley Resources has already received approval to build two injection wells in Vermillion and Vigo counties. Today, there was another opportunity for the public to voice their opinions.
Hundreds of people from both Vigo and Vermillion counties showed up and showed out at the International Union of Operating Engineers center in Clinton, Indiana. Needless to say most people are completely against this project.
From bringing up issues with supplying the power to pump the CO2, to talking about the potential of a huge explosion because of this process. It's easy to say things got heated tonight.
The biggest concern is the potential path of the pipeline through Vigo and Vermillion counties. Most people feel that these companies are coming in and taking personal property. The public worry about the integrity of piplines in populated areas like schools and homes, and say that there wasn't enough communication.
"The qualms that we're all kinda upset about is the fact that those well locations, the individuals and homeowners in that area were not notified, what happened there," asked a concerned citizen. "As we say no to this, are you boys gonna move on to another location?"
"If we get to the point of that this is no longer executable. And there's just a complete 'no no no no no' - I don't know what other options we actually obviously have," said Rory Chambers, VP of operations at Wabash Valley Resources.
The deadline for public comment is supposed to be on August 21, but there is some discussion of requesting another 60 day extension from the EPA.