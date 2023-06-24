 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 374 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  MONTGOMERY            OWEN
PARKE                 PUTNAM                TIPPECANOE
VIGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD,
BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS,
CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS,
FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD,
GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO,
LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL,
MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE,
NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE,
ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS,
SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VINCENNES,
WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON,
AND ZIONSVILLE.

Wabash Valley rescue squad dive team trains in the Wabash River

Crawford County Resuce Squad Dive Team Preparing For Training

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - On Saturday, the Crawford County Rescue Squad Dive Team held its yearly river training session to prepare for potential search and rescue opportunities in the area.

Dennis Smith is the Lieutenant for the dive team and has been on the squad for 10 years as a diver. He explained why training in the river is important. 

"We do dive training once a month," he said. "Normally it is in the gravel pit south of town but I wanted to get them out in the river to get used to it."

The diving team is in charge of many different recoveries. Smith says although it is not common, it's important to stay ready. 

"It's not that common," he said. "We just want to train that way we are ready if it does happen. A boat wreck, evidence recovery, stuff like that."

Being a part of the dive team for 10 years has allowed Smith to see a lot of things. He says he remembers his training and how important it still is to him today. 

"It was very important," he said. "The more you train the more relaxed you get diving. We have pulled several cars out of down here at the bottom of the boat ramp, done evidence recoveries, a couple of body recoveries, so it's definitely important."

Smith told me that divers are attached to a rope and all of the training communication is done by pulling on that rope. While it may seem simple, it is an important task and one he has always loved having. 

