Wabash Valley preps for the coldest night of the year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the winter storm makes its way out of the Wabash Valley, the colder temperatures are making their way in. Now community members, like Bentley Miller, are taking extra precautions to stay safe.
Bentley is an eleven-year-old who enjoys a full day of sledding, especially after a big winter storm. But with the winter fun comes cold temperatures, like the Wabash Valley will see this weekend.
"I don't think I would be able to step one foot [outside] before turning into an ice cube inside of a freezer," he said.
Temperatures are dropping below zero, and that's without the Wind Chill. But kids like Bentley are already preparing.
"Wear like 30 shirts and about three times as many hoodies," he said.
You may not need to wear that many shirts, but there are still precautions you need to take.
This includes limiting your time outdoors, wearing several layers of warm clothing, and keeping your body moving to keep your blood flowing. Additionally, watch for signs of frostbite. This could include numbness or a prickling feeling, blistering, and changes in skin color. If you see this, go inside immediately.
With these tips in mind, Bentley says he is excited to spend time with his family inside this weekend.
"I'm probably going to sit inside and relax," he said. "I'll watch some TV and play some games."
After enjoying time indoors he will make his way back out to his favorite place on his sled when temperatures warm back up.