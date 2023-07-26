Wabash Valley organization picks up donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization that benefits veterans in the Terre Haute community received a charitable donation Wednesday.
Veterans Village received a contribution from Guys Who Give, a philanthropic organization whose purpose is to fund projects in the Wabash Valley.
Veterans Village is a local nonprofit to support veterans in the community. The organization provides housing and other services to local veterans in need.
The donation given today was for $6,000. This money helped the organization reach its goal of $150,000, allowing them to start the process of building the homes.
Veterans Village is completely volunteer-based and leaders say this was a great example of the community coming together and an exciting day for them.