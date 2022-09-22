Wabash Valley Night Out returns for the first time since the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of people came together for Wabash Valley Night Out at Fairbanks Park.
"I think this is a wonderful thing that Terre Haute does for the community," Diana Layman, a Terre Haute resident, said.
Layman is one of hundreds of residents who came out to Wabash Valley Night Out. It was a time for people like Layman to meet and connect with local heroes in our community.
"It brings Terre Haute together, and it brings us closer to one another," she said.
Police, firefighters, medics, first responders, and more came to show families about the important roles they play in our community.
This included everything from live demonstrations to hands-on activities to important safety lessons like always wearing a helmet when riding a bike.
"Education is the key to prevention," Jackie Martin, the Union Hospital Trauma Program Manager, said. "Prevention is the only way to make sure you don't become a victim of the trauma system. Educating them young and making them want to wear that helmet is just easier than waiting until after the fact."
And even more importantly, Wabash Valley Night Out came to show others that these community heroes are always here to help you and your family when you're in need.
"It's really great when you have a kid come up to you, smiling, give them a sticker, a fist bump, and just be able to talk to them, so that way they know that if they are in need or have some type of problem, they can talk to any police officer because we are here to help them," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said.
And for Layman, knowing you always have someone there when you have an emergency is so important especially in today's world.
"They are there anytime we need them," she said. "They risk their lives for us."
This year's Wabash Valley Night Out had a great turnout, and they're already looking forward to next year!