Wabash Valley neighborhood improvement projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local neighborhoods throughout the Wabash Valley are about to see some big improvements!
The United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods' Council is making available up to $60,000 in funding for Neighborhood Improvement mini-grants to the community.
This is now the second round of mini grants. The goal is to help working families invest back in our local communities. This includes neighborhood improvement projects in Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo, and Clark counties.
These mini grants will be between $1000 - $5000 each. This can go toward a variety of areas of improvement including projects addressing public safety, beautification, blight elimination, government-service improvements, among others. The hope is to help residents feel safe and connected within their communities.
The deadline to apply for these grants is Friday, March 25th. If you are interested in applying, you can find more information by clicking here. To see past mini-grant awards, click here.