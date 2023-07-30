Wabash Valley Misfits Jeep group invites you to help raise money for Riley Hospital for Children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local Jeep enthusiasts are excited to announce a fundraising event for children in need.
The Wabash Valley Misfits is hosting the first ever Jeeps for Riley's Kids. It's a car show, and also features local food and craft venders, a cornhole tournament, silent auction and live music.
Organizers say it's a great way to enjoy the last days of summer, knowing every dollar raised will go to Riley Hospital for Children.
"We want the community to see that we're acutally wanting to help the community, help children out. Any event that we host, it's family friendly. We want kids to be involved because one of these days it's gonna be them carrying on our legacy," said Jack Hatton, president of the Misfits.
The event will be on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The car show begins at 11 a.m.
