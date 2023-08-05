Wabash Valley Misfits hosts a fundraising event for Riley Hospital for Children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Jeep group held a fundraising event for children in need.
The Wabash Valley Misfits hosted the first-ever Jeeps for Riley's Kids at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. It was a car show that also featured local food and craft venders, a cornhole tournament, silent auction, and live music.
Organizers say it's a great way to enjoy the last days of summer. Every dollar raised will go to Riley Hospital for Children.
Callista Dillion is a Riley patient; she talks about why she came out to support.
"As a Riley kid, I feel like I need to give back to the people that saved my life that's why I'm here," said Dillion.
Dillion did some face painting for Riley. She was also promoting the Terre Haute South Riley dance marathon coming up soon!
For more information on donating, click here.