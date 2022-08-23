Wabash Valley man moves a step closer to taking top spot in music competition

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man continues inching closer to making his ultimate dream come true, and for him to reach the next level, he needs you at home to help!
You may recall we recently introduced you to local musician and music teacher Jeff Winchester.
He's currently competing in the Opening Act competition.
Winners of this competition get to open for some of the world's biggest musical acts at the Hollywood Bowl.
Winchester is now in the quarter-finals. Here's how you can help.
All you have to do is click here to give him your vote.