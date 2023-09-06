Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies step up to help support law enforcement - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is raising money for fallen police officers. The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies is hosting its annual Run to Remember.
The run is happening on September 17. It'll include a ceremony, salute to law enforcement and a K9 demonstration. People on the run will drive along fallen officers' memorial lanes in Terre Haute.
Money raised at the run will be donated to the Terre Haute Police Memorial Fund. That money helps maintain local officer's memorials.
Organizers say it's a small way to show their gratitude.
"It's also a really good chance to say thank you to the men and women of law enforcement and let them know just how we feel and how much we appreciate them," Mike Latta, from the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies said.
You can get involved before the ride even begins. The Jeep Junkies are raising money for the cause at Texas Roadhouse on Thursday.
If you stop in to eat, a portion of your bill will go to the memorial fund. There will also be a rib-eating contest. Learn more here.