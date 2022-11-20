Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $100,000 for the community in 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is taking time to appreciate its members after a massive charitable year.
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are a group that just keeps on giving! With three big rides this year, they raised over $100,000 for the community!
On Sunday, the group celebrated with a Jeep Junkie appreciation event. It was over at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 in Terre Haute. It was to thank the Junkies for their unwavering commitment to helping others!
"We're big believers in giving back to the community that has been good to us. If that's something we can do to help out, we're glad to do it and have some fun along the way," Jeep Junkies President Mike Latta said.
The next big Jeep Junkie ride is the "Pink Ride," it is in May of next year.