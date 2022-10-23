Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!
On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes.
This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or Treat. And what better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with candy, games, and movies!
Organizers say this may be one of the biggest turnouts that they've ever seen.
"It brings the community together and it's a great way for kids to get free candy," Rylee Williams, an employee at the Moon Lite Drive-In, said.
Also at Sunday's Trunk or Treat, families enjoyed a free showing of the movie Scoob.