Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies go topless for P.I.N.K.; supporting breast cancer patients and survivors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Jeep enthusiasts went topless for a great cause on National Go Topless Jeep Day!
The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies hosted its 7th annual Going Topless for Pink ride! This is a fundraiser for PINK of Terre Haute, which supports breast cancer patients and survivors. Around 30 breast cancer survivors attended the ride this year.
Mike Latta is the president of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies. He says that they are trying to live up to the slogan of this year's ride.
"Our slogan this year is 'No One Fights Alone.' I think that's important because they need that hope and encouragement, and the financial means to be able to get through this,” said Latta.
Latta says that they had around 700 Jeeps participate last year, and the group surpassed that this year.