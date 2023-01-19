 Skip to main content
Wabash Valley hospital works to fight the opioid crisis

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County Community Hospital is taking steps to solve the opiod crisis in the Wabash Valley.

It announced the start of a new program aimed at treating opioid addiction.

It's called "Vital 4 Life."

Patients follow a medically assisted treatment plan and also get behavioral treatment.

Leaders of the program say substance abuse can affect more than just the person addicted.

"The problem with opioid use disorder is it doesn't just impact a person. It impacts the whole family. It impacts their livelihood. We want to be able to address all of that," Kevin Flynn said.

The hospital hopes to have the program up and running very soon. An opening date will be announced soon.

