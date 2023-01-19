Wabash Valley hospital works to fight the opioid crisis

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds Through Midnight... Strong gusty winds are expected this evening into the early overnight hours. Sustained west winds up to 25 MPH with gusts of 40 to 45 mph can be expected. Winds will slowly diminish late tonight but it will still be brisk with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. A few light snow showers will also be possible tonight. Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.