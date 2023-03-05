Wabash Valley high school students can learn more about a future in the trades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local union is holding an open house. High school students and their parents are welcomed to learn more about a future in the trades.
The Carpenters Union Training Center is hosting an open house called “Future Options Night.”
The event is on April 5th. It will start at 5:00 P.M. and run until 7:30 P.M. The Carpenters Union is located at 3099 South 6th Street in Terre Haute.
There will be training facility tours, an informational meeting, and dinner. In addition, students could have the opportunity to apply for an apprenticeship.
For more information, click here.