Wabash Valley farmers react to weekend weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weekend storms left some communities with a mess to clean up. But local farmers need the rain for their crops and are glad the weekend brought a little bit of relief.

Vigo County farmers say rain levels varied anywhere from just over 1 inch to around 2.2 inches in certain areas after the weekend weather. Other areas in the Wabash Valley weren't so lucky. Terry Hayhurst is a local farmer in Terre Haute. He spoke to farmers throughout the state and they say rain is still very much needed.

"Some of the people that I have talked to there they had tenths of an inch and they were in a lit dire need than we are," he said. "So, tenths of an inch is just going to cover them for a day or two until they get more moisture."

According to Hayhurst, farmers in the Midwest have seen 1/3 less precipitation and 1/3 more evaporation compared to last year. This means farmers are losing more moisture than they are getting. this has caused potential yield to gradually decrease. Hayhurst says that, yes, rain is a need, but not if it all comes at once.

"We don't need heavy, heavy rains to happen all at once because that just washes away," he said. "So, we would like to have those slow, easier rains that kind of just rejuvenates the whole system."

Without rain, it is hard for crops of any kind to grow. But having little to no rain doesn't just impact farms, it impact everyone that lives in the area.

"When agriculture is not profitable, and does not make money, it turns around and effects all the rural and urban communities," he said. "Prices of food go up, those types of things."

