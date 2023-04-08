Wabash valley families finding lost items from recent storms

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week's storms throughout the Wabash Valley saw winds of over 135 miles per hour. Because of this many in the area are finding lost items in places they should not be. In the aftermath of the tornado that came through both Sullivan and Crawford County over a week ago many lost items are now being found.
The problem is there are being found in other cities, other counties, and sometimes other states. Josh Hummel is a Clay City resident. He was fishing with his 5-year-old daughter, Rylee, when she found a picture on their property that was not of their family.
"I walked up here and she said oh look daddy...look what I found," he said. "She found that [picture] and it was upside down."
A photo of two sisters that had come all the way from Robinson, Illinois. Just over 50 miles of travel...not a single scratch to be found on the photo. Hummel says he has been in contact with the owner of the picture. Her mother was one of the three who passed in Robinson. He says that is why is is important to get it back to her.
"It's important...if it was me I would want something like that to come back," he said. "It is Easter weekend and she said that was one of her mother's favorite holidays."
Hummel says he is happy his daughter found the photo and is excited to get it back to who it belongs to.
"I thought it might bring a little but of happiness since she did lost her mother," he said. "Now, she has a piece of her mom, and I am going to send it to her. That is why it is important for me to get it back to her because she lost her mother."
If you or someone you know from Sullivan County has found or is looking for an item there is a Facebook page for lost and found items. Click here to visit that page.