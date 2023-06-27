 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

Wabash Valley enters new area of home development

  • 0

Thrive West Central is paving the way to the future of sustainable housing with its groundbreaking Homes for the Future program.

The new initiative aims to stimulate the production of quality, age-friendly homes throughout West Central Indiana, addressing the region's burgeoning demand for sustainable, future-ready housing.

Backed by a significant $1.8 million grant from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, the program aims to incentivize homebuilders to create age-friendly, market-rate homes, addressing the growing needs of our evolving workforce and diverse population.

Developers and homebuilders selected through a rigorous request for funding proposal process could receive up to 10 percent of the building cost to cover eligible infrastructure expenses upon the completion of each home built.

In its approach to engaging the best possible partners for housing development in this growing region of Indiana, Thrive West Central has created a competitive RFP process that is open and accessible to any parties interested in home development throughout Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.

For more information, visit https://thrivewestcentral.com/community/homesforthefuture/.

Recommended for you