Wabash Valley enters new area of home development

Thrive West Central is paving the way to the future of sustainable housing with its groundbreaking Homes for the Future program.
The new initiative aims to stimulate the production of quality, age-friendly homes throughout West Central Indiana, addressing the region's burgeoning demand for sustainable, future-ready housing.
Backed by a significant $1.8 million grant from the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, the program aims to incentivize homebuilders to create age-friendly, market-rate homes, addressing the growing needs of our evolving workforce and diverse population.
Developers and homebuilders selected through a rigorous request for funding proposal process could receive up to 10 percent of the building cost to cover eligible infrastructure expenses upon the completion of each home built.
In its approach to engaging the best possible partners for housing development in this growing region of Indiana, Thrive West Central has created a competitive RFP process that is open and accessible to any parties interested in home development throughout Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties.
For more information, visit https://thrivewestcentral.com/community/homesforthefuture/.