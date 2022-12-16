Wabash Valley educator spreading holiday cheer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Carole Sturmer has been an educator for over 30 years. Recently, she decided it was time to bring the holiday joy that she has to all of her student at Parke Heritage high school.
For the last five years, Sturmer picks one day before finals and the holiday break to ride her scooter throughout school. But this is not your average joyride.
Sturmer blasts Christmas music and delivers candy bags to each and ever student in the building - over 500 kids.
"I have been doing this since I got this [scooter] like five years ago," she said. "Each year I just feel so much better just giving a little joy to the kids."
Students and staff look forward to Sturmer's tradition each year. For the students, it is a break from studying for end of the year finals and a chance to enjoy the holidays at school.
"It's a lot of fun to look forward to every year," one Parke Heritage senior said. "She has done it every year since I have been in high school and it just makes everyone and laugh."
One student shared that it helps her laugh and eases her anxiety with final exams. Patton explained what makes this tradition so special.
"I am always super excited about it," she said. "I never know exactly when she is going to do it, but I love it so much."