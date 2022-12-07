Wabash Valley Dragway broken into, vehicle stolen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Dragway is cleaning up after a Tuesday evening break-in.
A truck was stolen from the track and later found.
Operators say the front gate and several fences were also run over.
Keys to track vehicles were stolen.
Operators also say food and alcohol were stolen from the concession stand.
They say they're still trying to figure out what else may have been stolen.
Staff say it's frustrating for this to happen to a facility so many people love.
"It's just basically, I mean, you work your butt off to do things. I mean, this is basically really a volunteer thing for us to do. There's really no real money you make here, it's a lot of fun. It's a passion that we have," Wabash Valley Dragway operator Troy Mann said.
They're working with police and sheriffs to find that out.
"We're really not sure as of yet. We're going to have to wait and see what all we're missing and make sure everything works that they tampered with. But, we think they'd like a little bit of alcohol, because they did take some alcohol," Mann said.
If you know anything about the break-in, you're asked to call the Vigo County Sheriff's office.
Their number is 812-462-3226.