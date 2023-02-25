Wabash Valley Crew holds rowing competition to raise awareness for the sport

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is increasing awareness for its' sport.
The Wabash Valley Crew held a rowing competition on Saturday.
There were two races. One featured the Wabash Valley's local celebrities! Including News 10's very own Heather Good who competed, and Rondrell Moore who sang the National Anthem.
The second race was for corporate teams.
Jack Hill is the co-founder of Wabash Valley Crew. He says it is all about attracting more people to the sport!
"We want them to know we're here. We want them to know that there are opportunities in Terre Haute to be involved in things that maybe they never pictured before. Anybody can do this," co-founder of the Wabash Valley crew Jack Hill said.
The money raised at Saturday's event will go to the crew's future boathouse.