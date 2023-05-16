Wabash Valley Community Foundation offers seed grants

The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is offering local nonprofits money to get their ideas off the ground.
There will be 10 seed grants available within the next 18 months. Organizations can apply for up to $10,000 to cover the cost of larger projects or to help expand existing programs related to growth in population or personal income.
Applicants must provide services in Vigo County and identify as a 501c3, local government or school district.
Recipients of the matching grants will be responsible for at least a 25% match. Projects must be completed within 12 months of receiving the grant.
The application will be open year-round until money runs out. The first application deadline is June 15, 2023. Organizations can apply at wvcf.org/grantapplicationforms/.