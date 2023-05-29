Wabash Valley communities honor fallen service members

 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On Memorial Day, people near and far are remembering fallen servicemen and women.

The annual Memorial Day service at Highland Lawn Cemetery happened Monday morning.

Several veterans and community members showed up to pay tribute to those who served our country.

The program included speakers, a special salute, a wreath presentation and a patriotic performance.

Members of the American Legion help make this ceremony possible. They say having the opportunity to gather is important.

"It's a pleasure being out here, to allow all people to see how we, as the Americans, and also as veterans who are still alive, can honor everybody. And that's what this service is all about, "Sergeant-at-Arms of the American Legion Gordon Powell, Sr. said.

Clinton

People also gathered in Clinton Monday morning.

The Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion sent a small wreath down the Wabash River.

It was in honor of service members lost at sea.

There was also a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. The Women's Auxiliary it's a small way to say thank you.

"We are free to do what we want to do because they gave their lives for us, for our freedom," Debbie Lambert said.

There was also a ceremony at walnut grove cemetery.

5-k and Fun Run

Dozens of people started the morning with a different tradition to honor those who have served. The annual "5-k and Fun Run" took place today at Deming Park.

It started with the singing of the National Anthem.

There was also a presentation of colors by the Terre Haute Police Department's Honor Guard.

The Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department thanks everyone who participated in the event.

"Today is a time when we remember those who have served, and we celebrate those who have lost their lives. We take this very seriously. It's a very patriotic community," Kilie Smith, the director of recreation said.

