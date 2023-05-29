Wabash Valley communities honor fallen service members

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On Memorial Day, people near and far are remembering fallen servicemen and women.
The annual Memorial Day service at Highland Lawn Cemetery happened Monday morning.
Several veterans and community members showed up to pay tribute to those who served our country.
The program included speakers, a special salute, a wreath presentation and a patriotic performance.
Members of the American Legion help make this ceremony possible. They say having the opportunity to gather is important.
"It's a pleasure being out here, to allow all people to see how we, as the Americans, and also as veterans who are still alive, can honor everybody. And that's what this service is all about, "Sergeant-at-Arms of the American Legion Gordon Powell, Sr. said.
Clinton
People also gathered in Clinton Monday morning.
The Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion sent a small wreath down the Wabash River.
It was in honor of service members lost at sea.
There was also a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. The Women's Auxiliary it's a small way to say thank you.
"We are free to do what we want to do because they gave their lives for us, for our freedom," Debbie Lambert said.
There was also a ceremony at walnut grove cemetery.
5-k and Fun Run
Dozens of people started the morning with a different tradition to honor those who have served. The annual "5-k and Fun Run" took place today at Deming Park.
It started with the singing of the National Anthem.
There was also a presentation of colors by the Terre Haute Police Department's Honor Guard.
The Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department thanks everyone who participated in the event.
"Today is a time when we remember those who have served, and we celebrate those who have lost their lives. We take this very seriously. It's a very patriotic community," Kilie Smith, the director of recreation said.