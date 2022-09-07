 Skip to main content
Wabash valley colleges have important reminder for high schoolers

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Eastern Community Colleges is encouraging high school students to apply early for scholarship money.

Students who apply for the Success Scholarship by October 28, 2022 get higher priority.

The scholarship could go through any of the four colleges under IECC, which are Frontier Community, Olney Central, Lincoln Trail, Wabash Valley College.

Scholarship winners will be announced shortly before Thanksgiving this year.

To apply for scholarship money, go here. It will direct you to one of the four college's page, but the scholarship is relevant to other IECC colleges as well.

