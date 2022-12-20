Wabash Valley children are in need of foster parents, especially during the holiday season. Here's how two local women are helping

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local child welfare advocates are asking you to consider fostering children this holiday season.
Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rate in Indiana.
That combined with a shortage of foster parents around the holidays has put a strain on the foster care system.
But two local women are stepping up to help.
They say you should consider it, too.
Dawn Wahl is a local mom who is cherishing every moment with her son, and the 13-year-old she's fostering this Christmas.
She says fostering can make a world of difference in a child's life.
She also says it made a big difference in hers, after her husband died 14 years ago, when her son was just two.
"When we do experience tragedies like that, we can either go down a dark place or we can go in a different place, and I think I chose that other place because I couldn't stay in a dark place," Wahl said.
Kristi Cundiff is a mother of 14 and child welfare advocate.
She's fostered many children and says the holidays can be a tough time for children in the foster care system.
"Typically developing children want those gifts, they want the dolls and the toys and the Nintendo games, but children who have languished in foster care, when you ask them what they want for Christmas, it's a permanent home," Cundiff said.
She fostered and eventually adopted three of her children just three days before Christmas in 2010.
"We got to really see the miracle of Christmas that year, so we continue that," Cundiff said.
Cundiff and Wahl both say doing this can change your life as well.
Wahl says it was a choice she made that changed her life when she needed it most.
"Even though it is a bad situation, we have choices in life, and we have the chance to make them choices, whether we want to continue on the path that we're on, or whether we want to change that path," Wahl said.
Cundiff says the best way you can help is fostering a child for a year.
If you're interested in fostering, you can call Benchmark Family Services at 812-233-6138.