Wabash Valley businesses honored for their patriotism on Presidents' Day

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison,
Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana,
Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen,
Parke, Putnam and Vigo.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Tuesday through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure will track across the region on Tuesday with
showers and embedded thunderstorms impacting much of central
Indiana beginning late tonight and continuing through
Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible with
locally higher amounts...especially along and south of
Interstate 70.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&