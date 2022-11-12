Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors' Organization receives $2500 donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of thousands of women across the nation are living with breast cancer including many women in the Wabash Valley.
Now one local community is stepping up to help raise money to support these women!
The Punisher's Law Enforcement Club, the Guardian Belles Sisterhood, and other local groups hosted the first-ever 'Scooters for Hooters' motorcycle ride just a few weeks ago.
Here, dozens of folks came out to raise money for women living with breast cancer. And this weekend, they presented all of the donations from the big ride!
This included a $2500 check dedicated to the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, Inc.
"I've known several people with breast cancer who are surviving right now, and it just feels good to help them out," Cari Carter with the Guardian Belles Sisterhood, said.
Organizers say they're already planning for next year's motorcycle ride and hoping to make it even bigger and better for 2023.