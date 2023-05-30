Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Inc. hosting luncheon

The public is invited to a breast cancer survivors luncheon and educational event, sponsored by the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, Inc.
The event is June 10 at the Terre Haute Convention Center. It's free and open to the public.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the luncheon and program
beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A panel of medical professionals from the Wabash Valley and Breast Cancer Survivors will discuss breast cancer survivorship. Attendees will be able to ask questions.
Seating is limited. Attendees must RSVP by June 1 at wvbcsinc@gmail.com.