Wabash River Run takes place to benefit Parke-Vermillion Humane Society

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People hit the water to race for a good cause.
Racers hopped into kayaks, canoes and even hovercrafts for the third annual Wabash River Run race in Vermillion County, Ind., to benefit the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.
This year was extra special because it was also in honor of military veterans and first responders, who could enter the race for free.
Organizers talk about how the money raised from this event will help out over-crowded humane societies.
"That goes towards medical care, food, just care for the animals at the shelter," said Melissa Wible, fundraising coordinator.
From this event, there has been around $17,000 pledged, and with other donations, organizers say they may be over $20,000.