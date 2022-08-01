Wabash River Run 2022 aims to raise money for local humane shelter

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash River Run 2022 is a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day.
It's set for August 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Racers can enter the professional or amateur division. You have to be 18-or-older to compete. Life jackets are required for all participants and each person must sign a liability waiver.
There's a $20 registration fee per person.
Families can also enjoy the natural wildlife by the river.
It's all to raise money for the Parke Vermillion County Humane Society. Organizers say the shelter has been severely overcrowded.
"Over 150 cats and 60 dogs which is more than twice the capacity of the shelter. So, we're raising money for the shelter, but we also want to encourage people if anyone is interested in adopting to please contact the shelter," Event Coordinator Melissa Wible said.
For more information on the event and how you can sign up, please contact Tim Yocum at (812)208-2922 or Melissa Wible at (765)505-9659.