Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park reserves the title to its lands

FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Historic Park is celebrating.
The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park is receiving the title to its land.
The Indiana-Michigan power company donated the land to the park.
Council member John Waterman says it's one of the biggest land donations back to a Native American project.
He says it's a ceremonial mound dating back 1,700 years.
Waterman is hopeful more people will come to learn about the Valley's history. He says owning the land is important because it allows the park to apply for grants.