...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

VU to build new Health Sciences and Active Learning Center this fall

  Updated
STOCK PHOTO Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University will construct a new 70,000-square-foot Health Sciences and Activities Learning Center.

The new facility will be next to Updike Hall, where Harrison Hall used to be.

The 33.9 million dollar project is being paid for by a grant through the State of Indiana.

The new facility will feature modern laboratories and classrooms, including three clinical simulation labs.

Michelle Cummins, the Dean of Health Sciences, says this new facility will be a significant upgrade.

"This will allow the state-of-the-art technology to be integrated so students can see what is out there in the real world."

Students will simulate everything from checking in a patient to performing surgery and bedside recovery.

Cummins says this new facility will be very beneficial to students.

"It's very important that they have that hands-on component. No one wants to have a nursing student that hasn't simulated what is going on in the real world."

The university expects to break ground this fall. The goal is to have the project finished by the fall of 2025.