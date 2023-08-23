VU to build new Health Sciences and Active Learning Center this fall

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University will construct a new 70,000-square-foot Health Sciences and Activities Learning Center.
The new facility will be next to Updike Hall, where Harrison Hall used to be.
The 33.9 million dollar project is being paid for by a grant through the State of Indiana.
The new facility will feature modern laboratories and classrooms, including three clinical simulation labs.
Michelle Cummins, the Dean of Health Sciences, says this new facility will be a significant upgrade.
"This will allow the state-of-the-art technology to be integrated so students can see what is out there in the real world."
Students will simulate everything from checking in a patient to performing surgery and bedside recovery.
Cummins says this new facility will be very beneficial to students.
"It's very important that they have that hands-on component. No one wants to have a nursing student that hasn't simulated what is going on in the real world."
The university expects to break ground this fall. The goal is to have the project finished by the fall of 2025.