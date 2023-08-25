VU approves Red Skelton Museum expansion

Vincennes University will use a $4 million gift to expand the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy located in the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on the Vincennes Campus.
The monetary gift is from Lothian Skelton, the widow of famous comedian and beloved Vincennes native Red Skelton.
The gift will fund the 7,200-square-foot expansion of the facility. The proposed addition will feature gallery and event space. It will give the museum additional space to showcase Red Skelton's artwork. The addition will also include a serving kitchen and more room for archives.
A ceremonial groundbreaking is slated tentatively for October.