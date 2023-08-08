 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

VU announces new building project

Vincennes University announced the addition of 70,000 square feet of new learning space on the Vincennes Campus with the construction of a $33.9 million ultra-modern Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning.

It will rise on the former site of Harrison Hall, located just south of Updike Hall - Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The new facility will feature state-of-the-art clinical simulation labs equipped with high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality simulators, and video recording systems. It will include active learning spaces that will promote collaborative, team-based, flexible learning classrooms, which will be utilized by all colleges on campus, integrating dynamic and engaging learning.

The cutting-edge facility will nearly double the space that is currently available to VU students in the existing College of Health Sciences and Human Performance center.