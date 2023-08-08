VU announces new building project

Vincennes University announced the addition of 70,000 square feet of new learning space on the Vincennes Campus with the construction of a $33.9 million ultra-modern Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning.
It will rise on the former site of Harrison Hall, located just south of Updike Hall - Center for Science, Engineering, and Mathematics.
The new facility will feature state-of-the-art clinical simulation labs equipped with high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality simulators, and video recording systems. It will include active learning spaces that will promote collaborative, team-based, flexible learning classrooms, which will be utilized by all colleges on campus, integrating dynamic and engaging learning.
The cutting-edge facility will nearly double the space that is currently available to VU students in the existing College of Health Sciences and Human Performance center.