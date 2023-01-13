Voting locations for Terre Haute city elections released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City elections will be kicking off this spring. To prepare, it's a good idea to get familiar with what voting locations will be available.
This year's city election will have 11 voting locations; two of those locations will have early voting options available.
You can vote early at these locations:
- Vigo County Annex
- Haute City Center
Early voting will be from April 4 up until election day on May 2.
Nine other locations will open on election day. Those locations are:
- Meadows Shopping Center
- IBEW
- National Guard Armory
- Vigo County Public Library
- Chances & Services for Youth Booker T Washington Center
- American Legion Post 104
- Indiana State University
- Vigo Schools Public Safety Security
- Seelyville Town Hall
Seelyville and West Terre Haute's town elections will also be held at those locations.