 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voting locations for Terre Haute city elections released

  • Updated
  • 0
vigo voting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City elections will be kicking off this spring. To prepare, it's a good idea to get familiar with what voting locations will be available.

This year's city election will have 11 voting locations; two of those locations will have early voting options available.

You can vote early at these locations:

  • Vigo County Annex
  • Haute City Center

Early voting will be from April 4 up until election day on May 2.

Nine other locations will open on election day. Those locations are:

  • Meadows Shopping Center
  • IBEW
  • National Guard Armory
  • Vigo County Public Library
  • Chances & Services for Youth Booker T Washington Center
  • American Legion Post 104
  • Indiana State University
  • Vigo Schools Public Safety Security
  • Seelyville Town Hall

Seelyville and West Terre Haute's town elections will also be held at those locations.

Recommended for you