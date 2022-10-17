Voting in the Wabash Valley - here's what you need to know

Early voting is underway in Indiana and Illinois for the November 8 election.
What do I need to bring with me when I vote...where can I vote? Here's what you need to know.
Indiana
Early voting has started in the Hoosier state. Here are some things you need to know.
Who will be on your ballot?
At this link, The League of Women Voters allows you to enter your address to show you who will be on your ballot when you vote.
Where can I go to vote early?
This link will take you to the state's website, where you can search by county.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
Public Law 109-2005 requires Indiana residents to present a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot at the polls on Election Day. What works as an ID? Click here.
Can I vote by mail?
In Indiana, you can vote by mail - but you must have a specific reason for doing so.
Illinois
Who will be on your ballot?
This link will take you to candidate information in Illinois.
Where can I go to vote early?
If you live in Illinois, you can check out this link to find out where you need to go to vote.
What do I need to bring with me to vote?
According to Vote411, "Identification is not required to vote at the polls, although you will be required to verify your signature. If you registered to vote-by-mail and did not submit any ID with the registration, you must show a form of ID to vote."
Can I vote by mail?
The state posted the following information with the vote by mail frequently asked questions. // Editor's note: While the PDF does say 2020, this was the information provided by the state.