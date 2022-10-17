 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Voting in the Wabash Valley - here's what you need to know

  • Updated
  • 0
I voted
By Chris Essex

Early voting is underway in Indiana and Illinois for the November 8 election.

What do I need to bring with me when I vote...where can I vote? Here's what you need to know.

 

Indiana

Early voting has started in the Hoosier state. Here are some things you need to know.

Who will be on your ballot?

At this link, The League of Women Voters allows you to enter your address to show you who will be on your ballot when you vote. 

Where can I go to vote early?

This link will take you to the state's website, where you can search by county. 

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

Public Law 109-2005 requires Indiana residents to present a government-issued photo ID before casting a ballot at the polls on Election Day. What works as an ID? Click here. 

Can I vote by mail?

In Indiana, you can vote by mail - but you must have a specific reason for doing so. 

Here's how you can apply. 

Illinois

Who will be on your ballot?

This link will take you to candidate information in Illinois. 

Where can I go to vote early?

If you live in Illinois, you can check out this link to find out where you need to go to vote. 

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

According to Vote411, "Identification is not required to vote at the polls, although you will be required to verify your signature. If you registered to vote-by-mail and did not submit any ID with the registration, you must show a form of ID to vote."

Learn more here. 

Can I vote by mail?

The state posted the following information with the vote by mail frequently asked questions. // Editor's note: While the PDF does say 2020, this was the information provided by the state. 

Download PDF Vote by Mail FAQ in Illinois

 

Recommended for you