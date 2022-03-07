Vonnegut Museum in Indianapolis becoming Literary Landmark

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River at Seymour. White River from Elliston to Hazleton. Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel. .Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages will rise again during this time due to expected rainfall tonight into Monday. Minor flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Flooding on the lower portions of the White and Wabash Rivers may last well into this week if not beyond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1100 AM CST /1200 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 14.6 feet and then begin rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.5 feet early Thursday morning. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning to 11.0 feet and then begin rising Tuesday, March 15 then rise again. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&