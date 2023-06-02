Volunteers work to spruce up the 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're heading to 12 Points, you may notice things look spruced up.
On Friday, volunteers spent time picking up trash in the community. Some of the volunteers were from Child Adult Resource Services.
Organizers say lending a helping hand is easy, and they welcome your support.
"I do this because I enjoy giving back to the community, you know, you love your community, and there's no sense in complaining about the things going around. Just get involved and just help out," Schelia Romanelly, from the clean-up committee, said.
The clean-up committee also gave totes to businesses with needed supplies.