Volunteers needed to 'wrangle weeds' at local nature preserve

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ouabache Land Conservancy is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive flora from a nature preserve.
People are welcome to come out to the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve with their work gloves to get weed wrangling.
When volunteers arrive, they'll be briefed on what invasive shrubs to look for.
That's happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Volunteers should wear work clothes and bring water, gloves, and pruning tools if they have them.
That's at the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve in West Terre Haute, 3635 West Concannon Avenue.