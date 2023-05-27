Volunteers needed for DNR state fair fishing pond

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help with the kids fishing pond during the Indiana State Fair.
The fair runs from July 28-Aug. 28 in Indianapolis.
Volunteers are needed to help with various tasks, including registering participants, baiting hooks and removing fish from hooks, and guiding families around the pond.
Volunteers can select to help with one more shifts. To sign up to volunteer with the kids fishing pond, go to http://www.in.gov/dnr/place-to-go/events/dnr-at-the-state-fair/dnr-state-fair-fishin-pond/