Volunteers are needed in Vermillion to help with traveling Vietnam memorial

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County organization hopes you'll come to help honor veterans this summer.
The friends of Ernie Pyle is hosting the "Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall".
The memorial wall will be on display in Hillsdale from June 9 through June 11.
The wall covers almost 300 feet from end to end.
Volunteers are needed to help with comfort stations, parking and shuttling.
Kids as young as ten can volunteer - they'll just need an adult with them. Fifteen-year-olds and up do not need supervision.
If you're interested in helping out, check out this link.