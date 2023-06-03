Volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local union members and good Samaritans volunteered their time to help the community Saturday.
Electricians from Local #725, Crown Electric and Guarantee Roofing volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers gave donations and offered work to help the non-profit save thousands of dollars.
Dick Becker used to work with Habitat; now he's there for support. He told News 10 what it means to see people come together to help one another.
"I pretty much grew up in a family where volunteering was one of the things that we did. The work of a volunteer is as important as a person who donates the money," Becker said.
The volunteers are working towards to providing new homes for those in need.