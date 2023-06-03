 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local union members and good Samaritans volunteered their time to help the community Saturday.

Electricians from Local #725, Crown Electric and Guarantee Roofing volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers gave donations and offered work to help the non-profit save thousands of dollars.  

Dick Becker used to work with Habitat; now he's there for support. He told News 10 what it means to see people come together to help one another.

"I pretty much grew up in a family where volunteering was one of the things that we did. The work of a volunteer is as important as a person who donates the money," Becker said.

The volunteers are working towards to providing new homes for those in need.

